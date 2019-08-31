A Non-Governmental Organization, International Climate Change Development Initiative, ICCDI has advocated adoption of waste recycling in the management of waste and fight against environmental degradation.

Mr Seyifunmi Adebote, the Coordinator of ICCDI made the call in Gombe on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Adebote spoke on the sideline of a two-day workshop on “Youth Climate Incubation Hub’’ in the North East organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

According to him, recycling is key to environmental sustainability.

He said with the amount of wastes being generated in the country on daily basis, recycling would help to significantly reduce waste generation, especially in cities and towns.

According to him, many countries are now embracing waste recycling because it is an environmental friendly way of reducing wastes instead of burning which further damages our environment through pollution.

“One of the most environmental-friendly measures of reducing wastes from our cities and towns is recycling. There is wealth in waste. There should be some initiatives to collect what is sent out.

“We must look into that area where collection of tons of plastics and other materials can be re-used. Countries with huge environmental challenges are now making gradual progress with recycling.

“This is one waste management initiative that must be used for building and reproducing other materials from the wastes. There are lots of environmental gains in using this approach,’’ he said.

According to Adebote, aside reducing waste through recycling for environmental benefits, the initiative can also be a good way of reducing unemployment in the country.

“Some countries like India have invested in this kind of waste management initiative by promoting recycling industries where scraps are collected and reused by such industries. This has impacted positively on their economy too,’’ he explained.

He expressed shock that Nigeria with its huge potential in waste recycling was yet to embrace the initiative to boost its economy and create jobs for the people.

Adebote called on corporate organisations and individuals to tap into waste recycling business, saying that the country’s environment and economy would benefit from it.

(NAN)