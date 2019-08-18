The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) has concluded all plans to unveil the final report of its findings in Kogi State on the adminstration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Guild’s spokesman, Adeyemi Obadimu, in a statement, said the GA Report will be officially unveiled at a Press Conference on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Nicon Luxury Hotels, Abuja.

Obadimu disclosed that the report was the product of a month-long survey of the various policies, programs, projects and activities of the four years administration of the current state government as well as the impact on the people.

He stated that, members of the Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) led by the National President, Wale Abydeen, were in the Confluence State to physically assess the situation through application of questionnaires across the three senatorial districts of the state; interactions with critical stakeholders like the TUC, NLC, royal institution, security personnel, everyday Kogites on the street and top government functionaries and technocrats.

He noted that the parameters had pillars and sub-pillars around infrastructure, health, education, security, sports development and human capital, which cut across the local governments of the state.

The ultimate goal is to assess the developments in the state and engender the culture of public accountability.

Members of the Guild from across the country will converge in Abuja on Tuesday August 20, 2019 to witness the world press conference as the Guild will embark on another tour to Bayelsa State on Wednesday.