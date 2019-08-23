Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has warned that the ministry will no longer take it likely with unions that fail to comply with the provisions of Sections 40 and 37(i) of the Trade Unions Act of 2004 which demands every registered union to submit its annual financial return certified as correct by the duly appointed auditor to the ministry.

Ngige, on his resumption of office as the minister of Labour and Employment, on Thursday in Abuja, said it is wrong that some unions have defaulted in this regard and nothing is been done about it.

He called on the registrar of trade unions to be up and doing to ensure that everything is put to rest.

“We have to start monitoring the trade unions and get their audited account. That is what the law says; I did not make the law. We must work in partnership. We must guide them and notify them when they are in default.

“I have seen a union that is in default for nearly five years and nobody is writing them. That’s wrong,” said Ngige.

Recall that in May, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) were in a brick-bat over same issue where it accused the Minister of plotting to deregister the union over its failure to comply with same provisions of the Trade Union Act, an allegation Senator Ngige described as “cheap and unconscionable lie.”

Speaking further, Sen. Ngige said his return to the ministry signifies an endorsement from the President that through the collective effort of the staff under his leadership, the ministry has performed well within the last three years.

“We have done it before, all we need is to possibly fine-tune it and do it again. Bringing me back to the Ministry of Labour and Employment is an endorsement of the work that through our collective effort we have done in the past,” he said.

He also disclosed that to achieve an industrial peace, there is need to engage with the Labour Federations, NLC, TUC and even the unregistered ULC.

“We are also going to engage our Labour Federations, NLC, TUC and even the unregistered ULC. The fact that they are not registered does not mean that they don’t have workers and unions under them. We have to encourage those unions that are federating with them even though they are not yet registered so that we will have peace in the industry.

“We will also extend a hand of friendship to them because before I left we had a family dispute with NLC. We will resolve it the family way and hope the wounds heal permanently and appropriately,” said Ngige.