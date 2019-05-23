Ngige denies plans to proscribe NUPENG

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has dismissed as cheap and unconscionable lies the allegations by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that the Minister, Chris Ngige was on a vendetta mission to proscribe NUPENG.

In a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Rhoda Iliya, the minister warned the leadership of NUPENG to desist from misleading the public by spreading wrong information about the ministry.

The warning came less than 72 hours after the NUPENG leadership had accused the minister of threatening to proscribe the union.

NUPENG President, William Akporeha, in a statement said that the minister, Sen. Ngige issued a directive to the union to produce its only outstanding financial returns for 2018 within 72 hours when the extant law stipulates 30 days.

He also accused the minister of carrying all their files right from inception of the union in 1978 to date in a bid to fish out phantom reasons he intends to use in proscribing the union.

But, the labour ministry described the allegations as not only false, but mischievous, maintaining that the ministry was only carrying out its statutory functions as NUPENG was not only singled out neither was it asked to produce only the annual report of 2018 as they had conducted in their 2019 conference.

He also declared that the ministry has no intention of proscribing NUPENG or any union whatsoever, though constitutionally empowered to do so if need be.

“It is evident that the ministry was only carrying out its statutory functions. NUPENG was not singled out, neither was it asked to provide only the annual report of 2018 as they had conducted their 2019 conference.

“The ministry therefore, wishes to state that the minister has no intention of proscribing NUPENG or any union whatsoever, though constitutionally empowered to do so if need be and warns the leadership of NUPENG to desist from misleading the public by spreading wrong information about the ministry.

“In the same vein, the ministry notes that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who unfortunately is crying more than the bereaved, knowing full well that NUPENG is affiliated to the United Labour Congress (ULC) has suddenly realized that the minister was the only competent authority in all labour matters in line with the provisions of the ILO.

“How we wish it had realized this all the while and not engage in a futile, ill-advised skirmish with the minister over a constitutional right of the President to make political appointments,” Ngige said.