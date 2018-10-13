NGE President urges female politicians to start career at grassroots

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs Funke Egbemode, has urged female politicians in Nigeria to begin their political careers early at the grassroots.

Egbemode who made the call during an interview with journalists in Asaba on Friday at the ongoing 14th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) said that Nigerian women needed to be groomed politically at the local level to equip themselves better for political contests at higher levels, especially with their male counterparts.

The president of the guild noted that the male politicians did not get to where they were overnight, urging women to remain focused and determined in their political pursuits.

She said that women should not wait for the election period before participating in politics, but must be part of election process from the beginning to the end.

Egbemode said most women vie for elective positions few months to elections, adding that they must join political parties and be ready “to play the group matches before the finals.

“When you just decide to play politics few months to general election hoping to start the match with the quarter finals such matches cannot be won,’’ Egbemode said.

She also advised women in politics to take advantage of the media and get exposed to the electorate, pointing out that male politicians utilised the media to their advantage.

She further urged the Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) to continue to work harder and stay focused on ensuring that the members remained professional in practice.

The NGE president also advised young female journalist who wished to remain in the practice to strive to marry the right partners who would encourage them to fulfil their dreams.