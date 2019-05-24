NGE denies partnership with NGO awarding certificates

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has denied collaborating with the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability, a Non-Governmental Organisation, to award certificates to people.

The NGE, the umbrella professional body for the leadership of print, broadcast and online media in Nigeria, said it has no affiliation with the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability and the purported award.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, and made available to The Daily Times, on Thursday, the NGE dissociated itself from the Foundation and the purported award on the 10th of May, 2019.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Guild of Editors is not in any way privy to the foundation’s activities and does not know or recognise the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability.

The Guild has never had any collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organisation and does not in any way intend to engage in any dealings whatsoever with the organisation.

“The Guild hereby informs the Nigerian public that, in its almost six decades of existence as a professional body of leaders in the Nigerian media, it does not give awards and has never given award to any individual, corporate, government or public entities”.