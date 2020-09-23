NFF storms Yola for Late Alhaji Musa Adamu Duhu

Members of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation stormed Yola, Adamawa State on Tuesday for the third-day prayer for Alhaji Musa Adamu Duhu, a member who passed on Saturday, 19th September after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: Tunisia Friendlies: Musa, Ekong make list (see full list)

Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria football, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau led the delegation, which included Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Alhaji Babagana Kalli and Alhaji Mohammed Alkali.

They were joined by the Chairmen of the Football Associations of Taraba, Yobe, Gombe and Jigawa States. Chairman of the Nasarawa United Football Club, who also doubles as Chairman of NPFL Club Owners, Barrister Isaac Danladi was also in town. From the NFF Secretariat came the Head of Administration, Alhaji Magaji Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Nationwide League One has sent a letter of condolence to the Nigeria Football Federation on the demise of the much –loved administrator with keen interest in grassroots development.

The letter read, “The entire Football Family most especially the Nigeria Nationwide League One Chairman who sees him as a confidant in administration of football and all the Clubs also send their thoughts and prayers to you, the Nigeria Football Federation President and Football Family at this difficult time,”

“We did come to realize his great kindness and compassion towards grassroots football development, we do know that he was very highly respected throughout his community and profession, and his good works changed the lives of many youths in Nigeria.”