

It has been understood that Gernot Rohr’s job as Super Eagles is safe because the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) cannot afford a severance pay-off of a million US dollars (more than 350 million Naira) to the Franco-German coach.

Rohr still has a year left on his contract with Nigeria. Despite agitations from fans for the 66-year-old coach to be fired after the Eagles failed to reach the 2019 AFCON final, he has enjoyed a vote of confidence from the NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick said Rohr has met the semifinal target set for him and he will be sent on a refresher course at his former club Bayern Munich.

“He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon,” Pinnick said.

Rohr qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the team failed to go past the first round.

He led the Eagles to this year’s AFCON after they failed to qualify for the last two tournaments.