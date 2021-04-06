NFC boss, Dr. Chidia bags “Good Governance” award

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe has been honoured with an award of excellence for championing good governance by the Isingwu Progress Forum (IPF).

IPF is an umbrella body of professionals from Umuahia North LGA of Abia of Abia State.

According to the IPF, the award is in recognition and appreciation of Maduekwe’s multidimensional contributions and services to humanity and community development.

The prestigious award was presented to Maduekwe and some selected few at p the third edition of Isingwu Summit held at the Ultra Modern Civic Centre,Isingwu Ohuhu Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.

Maduekwe in his keynote address at the epoch making event advocated mass mobilisation of the citizenry for the promotion of creative and innovative entrepreneurship.

He spoke on the theme: “Harnessing creative and innovative entrepreneurs from the grassroots for community development.”

While saying that the country must embrace the concept of creative and innovative entrepreneurship for it to experience rapid development, Maduekwe described the concept as “the low-hanging fruits for economic emancipation and accelerated national development”.

According to him the country must bridge all existential gaps as well as widen support structures that promote entrepreneurship.

“We all are aware that our communities today are faced with conflicting roles In situating the development of our people. The situation within our community actually deserves serious attention, especially as non-state actors with interest in harnessing the inherent capabilities for social economy for political development.

“Standing akimbo and waiting and waiting for who will give them the order to do so. It means therefore that our development for the community today is directly linked to entrepreneur engagement which remains the critical bonding trend that promotes unity and progress.

READ ALSO: Buhari sacks IGP, names replacement

“But the good news is that as a people, we all belong to a family, like a single family and we come from a village, a community, a local government, a state and that means we are Nigerians.

“We cannot deny the fact that much will remain here to be achieved within our community except we employ the mechanism of invasive mobilization in our developmental order which we have seen here today.

“Let us not forget again that our communities as it is today are patterned along geographical locations, religious, language and cultural settings, these clusters and their members are therefore fundamental and unique within the framework of any community and by implication national our development.

“Hypothetically, if development starts from the grassroots with a gradient to national development. It pre pre-supposing that there exist some characteristics that give rise to this occurrence.

“Development does not just happen, it takes a person with a vision, passion, drive and capabilities and understanding to identify what should be our common need, given by mutual need and commitment for such development to take place”, he concluded.

The convener of the Isingwu Progressive Forum/Summit, Rev. Chuks Alozie, described it as “a platform, where people assemble to harness ideas and exchange views with comparative advantage for community development.

“In furtherance to our development drive, we will also be focusing on human capacity building and encouraging emerging entrepreneurs,” he said.

The list of the awardees included Alozie, who was decorated as the Maj. Gen., and Mr Chris Akachukwu (otherwise called Nwa-Abia), as Brig. Gen. of the corps.

Others were the traditional ruler of Avu, Eze Michael Okere, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Aham Uko, Chief Kingsley Megwara, Mr Aham Eluwa, and Mrs Chidinma Uwajumogu.

Special guests of honor include; Senator Andy Uba, Hon, ‘Aham Uko, commissioner for finance Abia State, Iheanacho Obioma; Barr. Johnson Kalu; President, DICCI/UCNY African Region, Prof Chris Nwanne, His Majesty, Eze Mike Okere V., Duruihekaibeya viii & Paramount Ruler Avu Ancient Kingdom, Owerri West LGA, Imo State.