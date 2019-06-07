Neymar rape accuser gives Brazilian TV interview

Najila Trindade has described her interactions with Neymar following the allegations that the Paris Saint-Germain forward raped her.

Speaking to Brazilian television channel SBT Brasil, Ms. Trindade went into detail regarding her meeting with the Brazil international, explaining that the incident, which was alleged to have taken place on May 15, was “an assault together with rape”.

She also claims that Neymar paid for her to fly to the French capital and stay in a local hotel, where she says that her “intention was to have sex” with the former Barcelona star.

Ms. Trindade went onto tell the interviewer how she had requested Neymar use a condom, but alleges he refused and became aggressive.

“When he left the room, I realised everything that happened to me and how stupid he was, how bad he was, how he raped me and raped me,” she added.

A video, reportedly filmed by Ms. Trindade, has also emerged online, which Ms. Trindade claims to show her arguing with Neymar the day after their original meeting.

The video, which was shown by Brazilian channel TV Record, shows two people getting on a bed before the woman slaps the man and says: “I’m going to hit you. You know why. Because you beat me up yesterday.”

Sao Paulo police have confirmed to newsmen that there has been a complaint made against the player from a Brazilian woman he met in Paris.

The police would not discuss details of the ongoing investigation following the complaint filed by the woman on May 31.

Brazilian outlet UOL was the first to report the accusations and claim statements made to authorities are being kept confidential.

Neymar denies the allegations, and his camp maintains the 27-year-old’s innocence, stating that he was the target of a blackmail attempt, while the player’s father believes WhatsApp messages sent to his son’s phone from the woman would be used to help clear his name.

Neymar was forced off after just 20 minutes of Brazil’s friendly clash with Qatar on Wednesday, and it has been confirmed that the ruptured ankle ligaments he suffered will rule him out of this summer’s Copa America, which Brazil are hosting.

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro was pictured with Neymar on Instagram following the Selecao’s 2-0 win over Qatar. The president, who wished the forward a speedy recovery, has previously stated that Neymar “is in a difficult moment, but I believe in him.”