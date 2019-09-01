Managing Director of the Nigerian Export–Import Bank (NEXIM), Abba Bello has said that partnership with the Nigerian Navy will facilitate and quicken the regional sea link project, internal waterways operation and promote coastal trade.

NEXIM is seeking the support and collaboration of the navy to ensure an uninterrupted implementation of the project, he said.

A statement signed by spokesman for the navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said Bello made the call during a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas in his office.

He identified the areas of support and cooperation to include involvement of the Navy Hydrography Department in the proposed survey of the lower River Niger and River Benue with the submission of data collected for chart publishing.

Other areas are provision of security support for safe navigation along the trade routes/channels and development of a mutually beneficial partnership framework for the use of the Naval Dockyard Limited for servicing/repairs of Sea link operated vessels and design and construction of barges.

The partnership would also include recruitment of retired naval personnel.

Responding, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas underscored the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the security of the nation’s waterways following the establishment of NNS LUGARD at Lokoja and a naval outpost at Onitsha and Idah.

The naval chief also mentioned the prospects for the establishment of other navy outposts along the nation’s major inland waters, particularly at Oguta and Shagunu in Imo and Niger states respectively.

Admiral Ibas recalled the existing collaboration with other agencies of government, including the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and advocated for the articulation of an agreement between the navy and NEXIM/NIWA towards the proposed collaboration on the regional sea link project.