Youths berate Lagos Assembly over sack of Council boss

Hundreds of youths from Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Wednesday stormed both the Lagos Assembly premises and the Governor’s office to protest against the call for the removal of the Sole Administrator of the council, Hon.Abeeb Aileru by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Assembly had on Monday called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to remove the Sole Administrator over alleged misappropriation of council funds.

The lawmakers frowned at the council boss’ disobedience to the laws and regulations of the local council as well as his flagrant disregard of the governor’s directives.

The resolution of the House was sequel to a complaint and motion by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), Hon. Bisi Yusuff over series of financial recklessness of Aileru in the council.

Bisi Yusuff explained that the Council boss’ recklessness was discovered in the state Auditor-General report which the committee is currently working on.

The placard carrying youth led by the President of Progressive Youth Initiative, Dayo Soyoye were seen chanting solidarity songs.

Some of the content of the placards read, “Save Oriade LCDA from political crisis,” “Justice for Hon. Abeeb Aileru,” “Ego and democratic justice don’t mix,” “Democracy is separation of powers” amongst others.

In a statement dated 12 July, 2017, addressed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and signed by Soyoye, it alleged that Aileru was not given a fair hearing by the State Assembly.

The statement titled; “Illegal sacking of Oriade Local Council Development Area Sole Administrator, Hon. Abeeb Aileru: setback to the growth of democracy in Lagos State.”

It added that, “following the said recommendation of suspension by the House, the manner in which the Sole Administrator was cornered, arm- twisted, molested and sacked from office without directive from his appointee calls for question, suspicious and seriously undermines law of separation of powers in the arms of government.”

According to the protesters Aileru has considerable evidences to defend himself against the allegations, which according to them, nobody cared to look into the matter.

They described the development as counter- productive and dangerous to “our emerging democracy. It is also not in the interest of smooth Local Government elections transition to Oriade LCDA.”

The youth then called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to urgently ensure justice, not just for Hon. Abeeb Aileru, but for the good people of Oriade LCDA.

Addressing the Assembly Correspondents later, Soyoye said they came in solidarity with Aileru over the resolution of the House that he should be sacked over gross misconduct and financial recklessness.

“We believe there should be justice. This man is not destroying Oriade LCDA. We are benefitting from his activities. We have done our own research, but we will not come out to say he is guilty or not.

“He is a worthy son of the area. I want to appeal to the government to give him a fair hearing. He has given a good platform to the youth.

“From our own angle as youths, we believe that he should be allowed to continue his good works as our chairman. We would not say he is guilty of financial recklessness, but we want the process to be fair because we smell a foul play,” he said.

The youth later dispersed as there was no government official around to address them while their leader went to submit the letter to the governor.