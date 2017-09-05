Yero was an iconic actor – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the late veteran actor Kasimu Yero as an iconic actor.

Mourning the death of the veteran Kannywood actor, Alhaji Mohammed expressed his condolences to the friends and family of the actor who died on Sunday in Kaduna.

In a statement issued and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mr. Segun Adeyemi on Monday, the Minister described the late Yero as an “iconic actor” who, along with other thespians like Samanja, laid the foundation for Kannywood.

He said, “Yero’s classic performance in Abubakar Imam’s Magana Jari Ce, Cock Crow At Dawn and other dramas, set him apart as a talented and versatile personality in the world of theatre.

“Yero’s demise is a huge loss not just to his family, but to the entire entertainment industry, particularly now that his wise counsel and depth of knowledge are much desired.

The deceased’s family and the entertainment industry should take solace in the fact that Yero has left a rich legacy of service and excellence”.

The Minister prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the deceased and also comfort those he left behind.