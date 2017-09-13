Workers’ strike, Biafra agitation caused by corruption- Magu

‎The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that civil actions such as strikes and agitations are caused by corruption.

Magu stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during a parley with social media personalities.

According to Magu, corruption is the fundamental problem of the country.

The Daily Times recalls that resident doctors and university lecturers are on strike over the alleged failure of the federal government to‎ meet their demands of paying them a backlog of allowances and salaries.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups have also been agitating for secession for almost two years.

But Magu said it is regrettable that Nigerians would leave the country to travel abroad where they suffer because of the menace of corruption.

The EFCC boss also disclosed that the war against corruption is almost succeeding as the federal government is committed to fighting the social evil.

Magu also challenged anyone who has anything against him to expose him, saying that nobody could stop the present effort to rid the country of corruption.

He said, “We are almost there. We are succeeding. We have reached a level nobody can stop us. Nobody can stop us.

“Every evil thing happening in Nigeria is caused by corruption, agitation, whatever, the root is corruption.

“I am telling you the primary thing is political goodwill. If the leader is committed to fighting corruption, nothing can stop us. All these boys and girls crossing the Mediterranean to go to Europe is because of corruption‎.

“What we are saying is, let us do the right thing.‎ We should insist the right thing should be done. We all have a duty to. We are all anointed by God to fight corruption.

‎”There are strikes here and there caused by corruption. If there is corruption in the EFCC expose it. If I am corrupt expose me. I can’t be corrupt and be fighting corruption.”