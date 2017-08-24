Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation

Guess the rodents will not have a place to invade again. Work has begun in earnest at the presidential villa in Abuja following the return of president Muhammadu Buhari. It was reported that the president will work from home after rodents damaged his official office during a more than 100-day overseas medical absence.

According to the president’s media adviser Garba Shehu, the animals damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the president’s official Abuja office while he was in London receiving treatment.

Now, work has begun in major parts at the Aso Rock Villa.