We won’t relent in exposing corruption -ICPC boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday said it would not relent in its mandate of exposing corrupt persons in the society with the help of new volunteers.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the commission stated this while inaugurating the Ondo state chapter of the National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC) in Akure.

Prof. Owasanoye said the image of the country has to be redeemed in order to key into the anti corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Owosanoye who was represented by the deputy director and national coordinator of the Volunteer Corps, Mike Sowe, said no corrupt persons will have a place to hide with the help of the volunteers.

He said the primary responsibility of the volunteers is to mobilize against any form of fraudulent practices in the society.

According to him, the use of volunteers by the commission is to wage a good war against corruption and redeemed the battered image of the country.

The ICPC boss noted that the volunteers would act as a vanguard to attain good governance at various levels of socio and political institution of the country.

“Also, you would assist the ICPC in the acquisition and dissemination of information and report acts of corrupt practices to the commission.

“You are expected among other things to mobilise, educate and create public awareness on corruption and its ills and on the laws governing the behavior of public officials and their responsibilities towards citizens,” he added.

He, however, threatened that the commission would not hesitate to take criminal action against any abuse by any volunteer who might also compromise.

He also warned the volunteers against deviating from the noble ideals of the commission and asked them to avoid using the opportunity to harass innocent persons.

Daily Times reported that the NAVC was established in 2008 by the ICPC to create an opportunity for partnership with individuals and groups towards the eradication of corruption in Nigeria.

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure