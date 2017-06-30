Witness narrates how father sleeps with his five step children

A matron, Mrs. Sandra Innocent, on Thursday narrated before an Ikeja High Court how a man, Kingsley Eloko, allegedly defiled and sexually abused his five step children.

Eloko was standing trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye on two count charge of child defilement and abuse contrary to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Laws of Lagos state 2011. Eleko pleaded not guilty to charges.

While being led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mr. B. T. Boye, a medical practitioner and matron of Christ Church Evangelical Miracle and Ministry, Mrs. Innocent, told the court that the children and their mother were known to her as they attend the same church.

She said their step father was also known to her even though he scarcely comes to church.

The witness said the defendant got married to Dorothy Christian, a mother of five, in 2012 but that the marriage produced no child.

She said the children were from her previous marriage to one Mr. Christian.

According to the witnessed, the problem started when Dorothy returned from one of her lengthy journeys to discover that her children were not at home.

“She asked questions and sought the husband’s explanation which revealed that they had fled home.

“Both parents went to the police and filed a complaint to declare the children missing in order for proper search to be conducted. This later led to the discovery of the children at their local church, Christ Church Evangelical Miracle and Ministry,” she said.

She said the children, identified simply as Faith, Gift, Joy, T. Show and Joshua, the only boy among them, had sought refuge in the church for a week after they fled from their step father’s inhumanity.

She told the court that the children all bore Christian as their surname and we’re referred to as G.O.’s children and that she was very close to them and counselled them as she did with all other members.

She further stated that on one fateful Sunday, after her usual counselling, the children were the last to be counselled and Joshua told her that they had issues with their step-father.

“Faith, the eldest child, told me that whenever their mother went for a vigil or traveled, their father would bring in the four girls and spread their legs before he penetrated them one after the other.

“They fled their house and stayed in the church as they could no longer endure the abuse which they were subjected to,” she said.

The witness said she brought the matter to the attention of the church following which they agreed to shelter the children and provide for their educational needs.

She said the children were then put in schools while Faith and T. Show opted to learn a trade.

Sandra said a complaint was made at the police station following which they went to the church in search of the children only to discover that they had fled the church when their step-father came after them.

She said it was later discovered that the children were being housed by a church member who later left the church due to some issues and controversies rocking the church.

The witness said the children were later returned to the church following pleadings by their mother who told the church that she had reconciled with her husband and would like to have her children back.

She said the church however requested that the man come for deliverance and cleansing before the children could be returned to him.

The witness said the police, based on alleged abuse of the children, arrested their step father.

The defense counsel, Mr. Worer Oduagbaka, however pleaded for time to cross examine the witness, having just taken over the matter.

Justice Ipaye adjourned the matter till July 10, 2017 for continuation of trial.