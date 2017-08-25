We will double our achievement – Gov Sani Bello

Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said his administration was set to double the achievements recorded in the last two years within the next few months.

Hence he gave a new marching order to his executive council to come up with more people oriented programs, as he was set to increase the tempo of governance.

The Governor gave this directive in Minna, the state capital shortly after swearing in of three new Commissioners to bring the number of the state executive council to eighteen.

He also superintendent the swearing in of the state new Grand Khadi, Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed and members of the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The governor said though his administration started strong, he stressed that government “will need to finish on a higher tempo with policies and programmes that will guarantee adequate service to the people that elected us.

“We promised to touch every part of the state and make everyone have a sense of belonging, because Niger state is home to everyone. Though we have some meaningful projects on ground, but we hope to see that what we will be achieved in the next few months should exceed the achievements recorded in the last two years”.

The governor then advised the new commissioners to imbibe the team spirit culture which has been the guiding force of his administration. He also counselled them to cash on the experience of their old colleagues to catch up with pace and style of his administration.

The new Commissioners who were recently cleared by the State House of Assembly are Mr. Daniel Sunday Kolo – Culture & Tourism, Alhaji Haruna Dukku- Livestock & Fisheries and Mohammed Mudi – Mineral Resource were sworn in by Justice Maryam Mahamud of the state high court.

On the board of the State Fiscal Responsibility Commission are Alhaji Abubakar Tahid Tayi as Chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Shanbi, Hajiya Tasala Fati Ibrahim, Abdullahi Mamudu and Barrister Muktar Ibrahim Nasale.