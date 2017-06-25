Wike Sacks State Executive Council

Barely two days after the Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Harrison, was relieved of his position, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, had on Friday resigned from his position as the image maker of the state.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, stated that Wike had directed former commissioners to hand over to Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council. The governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

The government had given notice of the dissolution at a State Executive Council, SEC, meeting held prior to the celebration of the state’s golden jubilee.