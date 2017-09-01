Wike, first governor to complete mega projects after 25 years

The Federal lawmaker representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Mrs. Betty Apiafi, has declared Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as the first governor to execute mega projects in Abua/Odual Local Government Area in the past 25 years.

Speaking on Thursday after donating equipment to the General Hospital, Abua, reconstructed by the Wike administration, Mrs. Apiafi commended Governor Wike for bringing healthcare close to the people of Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

The Federal lawmaker also expressed happiness that Governor Wike was constructing a N2billion road in the Local Government Area, saying: “The Executive Governor of Rivers State decided to reconstruct and rehabilitate 13 General Hospitals in the state and General Hospital, Abua, was one of them. You can see that the hospital is really beautiful.”

The House of Representatives member stated that she resolved to equip the General Hospital, Abua, as her part of her constituency project and support for the efforts of Governor Wike to transform the area.

She continued: “I felt my little contribution to support the work of the governor is doing in terms of infrastructural and human capital development is to equip this hospital as part of my constituency project.

“This is to ensure our people get quality healthcare. For this Local Government Area, Governor Wike is the first governor in 25years to flag off the on-going construction of a road worth N2billion. He has also reconstructed a general hospital within two years. He remembered an abandoned Local Government Area, like Abua/Odual,” she said.

Mrs. Apiafi said that Governor Wike has performed more than the expectations of the people, adding that after a stakeholders meeting the Rivers State Governor pledged to link up the Odual Section of the area by road.

She also commended the Rivers State Governor for the ongoing reconstruction of selected Primary and Secondary schools in Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Caroline Walk said that the reconstruction of 13 General Hospitals in the state was a major programme to improve healthcare delivery across the state.

She commended Mrs. Apiafi for equipping sections of the General Hospital, Abua, as part of her constituency project.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Abual/Odual Local Government Area, Mr. Oladipo Ogu, said that Governor Wike deserved a second term for his projects delivery in all parts of Rivers State. He praised the member representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency for equipping the General Hospital, Abua, as her constituency project.

Two women leaders in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Mrs. Asuo Ikalama and Mrs. Blessing Ikata endorsed Governor Wike for a second term. They commended Mrs. Apiafi for her equipping of the General Hospital, Abua.