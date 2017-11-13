We’ve saved N65bn worth of property in 10 months- Delta Govt

The Delta State Government has said that in the last 10 months properties worth N65 billion were saved from various fire outbreaks across the state.

Barr. Ernest Ogwezzy, the State Commissioner in charge of Bureau for Special Duties who spoke to journalists yesterday in Asaba noted that during the period under review, properties worth N11bn were lost to various fire disasters in the State, adding that his office responded promptly to 175 distressed calls, 12 out of which were false.

Ogwezzy explained that the highest numbers of distressed calls came from Asaba with 69 followed by Warri with 38, Ughelli 17 while Sapele recorded 16 among others.

The Commissioner disclosed that in the course of responding to distressed calls, his office rescued six persons alive while three others died in the pathetic inferno, adding that the budget breakdown of 2017 which included the provision of Water Hydrant and Bore hole at the Headquarters of the State Fire Service was at the cost of N11.6m.

He said that the project when completed will enhance effective service delivery adding that his office was currently depending on a private Bore Hole for Water Supply as

Contract for the construction of water hydrant and borehole within the event complex in Asaba had been awarded in the cost of N10m saying that the Directorate was proposing N412m for the 2018 fiscal year.

Read Also: NDDC, Delta State government agree to construct Omadino-Okerenkoko-Escravos Road

Meanwhile the Nigerian Police, Ughelli, Division A has been commended for its effective steady anti-crime fight in the area and for the preparedness to protect law abiding Citizens during the mber months to enable the people of Ughelli enjoy crime free Christmas and New year celebrations.

The commendation came from the security stakeholders and Ughelli Security/Vigilante Committee headed by Samson Oghenovo and Chief Asaboro.

The People of Ughelli, however have observed especially with the new strategies of the Police to checkmate crimes in the areas, peace and tranquility and commended the Area Commander Mr. Yau Mohammed including other officers under him for their prompt responses to distressed calls.

Also, residents of Asaba have been called upon to heighten their level of consciousness as they solicit the servies of Public Commercial Transporters especially the popular Keke Nape in order not to fallen victim in a a syndicate of desperadoes known as 419.

While narrating her ordeal to our reporters yesterday, a business woman who preferred anonymity said that it was like a movie when she had earlier boarded Keke enroute Okpanam Road, and found herself along the Asaba Express Way stranded,

adding that all she could only remember that they (driver and accomplice) asked her to submit her possession which she did without resistance.

She said that the suspected fraudsters were well dressed and often connive with the owners of Keke to dupe unsuspecting passengers.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba