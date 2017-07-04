We’ve defeated Boko Haram but yet to eliminate terrorists – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the north-eastern parts of the county have been defeated although not completely eliminated.

Buratai, who was speaking during an interview with the BBC on the war against terrorism and the position of the Nigerian Army, maintained that the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration has helped in no small measure to conquer the notorious Islamist sect.

Speaking to the BBC correspondent, Stephen Sakurai, on Hard Talk, the COAS said, “Terrorism is resilient but the Islamic militant group, Boko Haram, has been defeated militarily.

“The Nigeria Army has succeeded in pushing back Boko Haram although they had not been completely eliminated.

“You may recall that when Muhammadu Buhari became president of Nigeria in 2015, he vowed to eradicate Boko Haram and bring security and stability to his country and to a large extent, that has been done.”

This revelation by Buratai is coming barely after a reported upsurge of attacks in Borno state especially around the University of Maiduguri, where some lives have been lost.

Meanwhile, authorities in North-eastern Nigeria have resorted to digging a 27km (17 miles) trench around the University of Maiduguri to prevent attacks by Boko Haram Islamic militants.

Reports have it that the trenches are designed to make it impossible for the militants to drive into the university as well as make it harder for them to access the campus on foot.

The Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, is said to be financing the trench and has also sourced money from the Nigerian government to fund a permanent barrier.

Local guards drawn from local vigilante groups have been recruited by the Borno state government to collaborate with the police to patrol the area.

Although the university is a federal institution, the Borno state government said their activities are all geared towards stopping the militants from achieving their aim of forcing the university’s closure.