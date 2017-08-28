Twenty years after, Soludo’s community resolves crisis

After twenty years of protracted dispute which led to the splitting of Isuofia, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s community, the people of the community have resolved to put the crisis behind them and forge ahead as one untied entity.

At a peace summit convened by the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, the community selected 22 -man committee who will discuss the details of the reconciliation, which has the unification of Isuofia and Isuanoma, an autonomous community which split from Isuofia due to the crisis.

The 22-man committee came from the representatives of the six villages that constitute Isuofia.

The reconciliation is being handled by a committee of priests and pastors serving in different denominations in Isuofia with Rev Father Patrick Okeke of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the community as the helmsman. The committee of men of God will serve as a secretariat that will moderate the reconciliation exercise.

Speaking earlier in a homily during an interdenominational service at Civic Centre, Isuofia, the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Bernard Okoye, asked every member of the community to swallow their pride and work for the restoration of peace in the community.

He told them to take decision for the sake of God and humanity, stressing that “we may have diverse opinions but there is need for all to respect the rule of law and the majority opinions”.

He charged the committee members to discharge their duties without fear or favour and should be sincere and fair in in the manner the go about their job.

He said: “Take time to do a thorough job. There is work in what you are doing. Isuofia was exemplary. I want this community to regain its lost glory. God will lead us to the promise land. I promise to offer three holy mass of intention every day until this matter is resolved”.

Prof. Soludo in an emotion laden speech, said for the past 20 years, the people of Isuofia have never come together in the Civic Centre as they had done during last weekend.

He said if not for any other thing, the warm embrace of themselves during a song “how sweet it is for brethren to come together” was enough.

He said: “All the six villages have agreed to come together again. In the past 20 years, there was no development in Isuofia. If it is a curse, it has been broken after this mass by His Lordship. We must move forward. If there is anybody who feels offended that needs me to kneel down for him, I will do that.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Greg Obi, who witnessed the occasion pledged the support of Anambra State government to the resolution of crisis in the community.

The occasion attracted prominent Isuofia and Isuanoma personalities including the traditional ruler of Isuofia, Col. C.O.A. Moghalu (rtd); his Isuanoma counterpart, Uchenna Okpala Unegbu; business mogul, Chief Paul Okonkwor (POKOBROS); and former Commissioner in Anambra State, Chief Evaristus Ubah among others.

