WCQ 2018: LIONS force Super Eagles to draw with dubious penalty

MOSES Simon capped up his brilliant performance in Uyo, Akwa Ibo State on Friday with a beautiful goal Monday in Yaoundé, Cameroon against the same Indomitable Lions that Nigeria’s Super Eagles whipped by 4-0 in the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The game started on a cautious note on the side of the Nigerians but not for the Lions who wanted to redeem their battered image, and on time too.

However, the 30-minute goal changed the color of the game, From then till the end of the first half, it was a ding dong affair with little scar from both sides.

Victor Moses came close to scoring in the 66th minute but his effort grazed the crossbar.

A controversial penalty in the 73 minute of the game awarded to Cameroon gave the Lions a face saving equalizer. This goal gave the host the needed tonic to beging attacking the Eagles but all their efforts were stopped by the two strong centre defenders of Nigeria; Leon Balogun and Troost Ekong.

Nigeria beat Zambia 1-2 away, thrashed Algeria 3-1 in Uyo as well as the 4-0 bashing of Cameroun last Friday. The Super Eagles will play Algeria away and Zambia in Uyo.

With this draw, Nigeria now have 10 points, Zambia have four and Cameroon and Algeria have three and one respectively.