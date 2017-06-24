Warri Central Hospital receiving adequate attention – Delta govt

Contrary to speculations making the rounds of the governor’s abandonment of the Warri Central Hospital, Warri, this is to bring to the attention of well meaning Deltans of the plans, activities and successes of the administration as regards the Warri Central Hospital.

According to a statement from the office of the state Commissioner for Information, the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2015 approved the remodeling and rehabilitation of the Renal Dialysis Building at the Central Hospital, Warri.

This project has since been completed and commissioned.

In 2016, he approved monies for the repair of faulty medical equipment in ten hospitals across the State including Central Hospital, Warri.

Again, this project has since been completed and the equipment have been put to use in the various hospitals.

In 2017, the governor provided a new ambulance and incinerator for the hospital, approved two dialysis machines to be supplied to Warri Central Hospital, approved the engagement of 13 consultants including general surgeons and Pediatricians of whom a good number will be posted to Central Hospital Warri when they resume.

He also requested that a Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation be sent to the Ministry of Energy in respect of the problem of power supply in Central Hospital Warri.

Similarly, the Ministry is about to forward to Ministry of Water Resources the request to assess the problem with water supply in the Central Hospital Warri.

All of these records are available for public scrutiny.