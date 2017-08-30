WARNING! Flood Is Coming To Maiduguri, Yola, Others

If you live in Yola, Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Dutse, Kano, Katistina, Gusau or yelwa, you should get prepared.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, predicted on Tuesday that the above named Northern States will experience severe thunderstorms with possibilities of flood during morning and afternoon periods on Wednesday.

The agency has also predicted localised thunderstorms over the Central States of Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Nassarawa, Jos and Kaduna on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) also predicted cloudy conditions over some parts of the region.

For Southern States such as Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom, Abakaliki, Enugu, Eket, Calabar and Port Harcourt, they would experience cloudy weather conditions with chances of isolated rains in the morning.

It also predicted rains over Osogbo, Shaki, Ado-Ekiti, Iseyin and Akure, Port Harcourt, Benin, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuhahia, Enugu, Abakaliki during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are high prospects of severe thunderstorms over the northeast while localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the northwest and central states.

“The southern areas are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall activities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.