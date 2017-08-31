We want to go home says IDPs

*22,000 children orphaned in Bana LG



The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Bama Local Government in Borno State have called on the federal and state governments to put in more efforts towards rebuilding Bama and taking them back to their homes, disclosing that about 22,000 children from Bama Local Government in the camp alone have lost their parents to the insurgency.

This was made known by the Secretary of Bama Initiatives Association, Kachalla Grema Kiari in a monitored media conversation.

Kiari said that maintained that for the war against insurgency to the won, government must involve local hunters and rangers who are conversant with the terrain, adding that some IDPs should be allowed to settle in some of the reconstructed houses in Bama and Banki since leaving them un-occupied may lead to the dilapidation of the buildings and also create a safe haven for the insurgents to re-occupy them.

He maintained that the Nigerian army has a glowing record of war successes in Liberia and Mali but wandered why after eight years, the feat could be replicated in the country.

According to him, most of the IDPs from Borno live in Maiduguri, some in the IDP camps while some of are in the host community, explaining that the greatest challenges has always ranged from medication, lack of accommodation, schools.

“We have about 22,000 orphans from Bama alone, complete orphans who don”t have either father or mother. Some of them are in the IDP camps, some are living with relatives in the host community, some are roaming the street, they have turned to street children begging.

“The State and federal government including the military, they have done their best but taking into cognizance a lot of needs still needs to be addressed.

“Particularly in Bama, government has reconstructed parts of the community. Now that we are in the rainy season, if these people are not resettled back, the houses are empty and if it continues like that, government is going to be faced with another round of reconstruction cost.

“What we are saying is that those places that have been reconstructed, let some people go in and resettle there. If there are interventions, let those interventions be brought to them there. There are a lot of crises in the IDP camps.If they are resettled back in the communities, then those other issues will arrested.

“We do appreciate the efforts of the government and the NGOs but what we are saying is that the insurgents themselves if they realize that the recovered communities are left empty, they will regroup and come and attack the military formations in those communities. If people are there, then some of us will give information on the movements of the insurgents around those areas. But without resettlement, the issue of insurgency will not end.

“That is why we are saying that government should include hunters and rangers into the fight against insurgency just as was done in Adamawa and Yobe states.

“Adamawa and Yobe states have achieved peace by involving hunters into the war against insurgency.

‘Let the Borno State and federal government take cognizance of considering hunters and rangers even though we know that Borno state is their strong hold and we shall successful dislodge them.

“Our army, they have won wars in Liberia and Mali, why is it now that they are taking over eight years now in Borno State

“We want government to consider including hunters and rangers in the fight against insurgency. The state government has reconstructed part of Bama local government, let our people be settled back. Those houses in Banki also needs to be occupied by those IDPs” he said.

You may wish to note that Borno state has remained a soft target for the insurgents as Yobe and Adamawa state now experience some degree of security.

The Chief of Army Staff recently issued a marching order that the army should arrest or kill Shekarau the leader of the dreaded Boko Haram, but as today which is exactly 40 days from the day the order was issued nothing has been heard of the sect leader.