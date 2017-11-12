Villagers protest caused 17 km gridlock along Kaduna-Abuja expressway – FRSC

Kaduna, Nov. 12, 2017 (NAN) Residents of Gidan Gayan village on Kaduna – Abuja expressway, on Sunday took to the highway in protest over alleged killing of a vigilante leader in the community by suspected armed robbers.

Umar Ibrahim, Commander, Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Ibrahim explained that the incident caused vehicular gridlock that spanned up to 17 kilometres on the highway.

“The villagers blocked the road in protest of the killing of their vigilante leader by suspected armed robbers.

“Their action brought traffic to a halt with hundred of commuters stranded for hours, “he said.

He said that the incident lasted for about two hours from around 3pm to about 4:50 pm before the protesters were dispersed following the intervention of the police.

The sector commander advised motorists plying the highway to drive with caution, and said road marshals have been stationed to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the police command, ASP Muktar Aliyu, also said normalcy had been restored after ACP Abdullahi Tijjani pacified the villagers.

“The situation is under control and normal traffic has been restored, ” Aliyu said. (NAN)