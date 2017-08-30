Vice president Osinbajo commissions BUA cement factory in Edo State

Today, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his counterpart from Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, attended the Grand commissioning & Ground-breaking ceremony of BUA Cement, Obu Cement factory in Okpella, Edo State.

The Cement factory, which has a capacity of over 3 million tonnes per annum is indeed one of the biggest in the country. The ground-breaking of an additional 3million tonnes factory in the same plant will make it an annual producer of over 6 million tonnes.

The new factory will cost an estimated $300 Million.

Alhaji Abdussamad Isiaku Rabiu, The Chairman of BUA Group led the dignitaries and other important guests on a tour of the cement plant, and briefed them on the general production line in the factory as well as its overall activities.

Among the dignitaries that attended the event were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shuaibu, former Governor of Edo Adams Oshiomole, Ministers of Trade & Investment and that of Agriculture, members of the Business Community from Kano State, members of the host community and other important guests.