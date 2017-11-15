VC condemns proposed 2018 budget allocation for education

The Vice – Chancellor, McPherson University Serki Sotayo in Ogun State, Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade has condemned strongly the proposed allocation of N61.73 billion for education by the Presidency as contained in the 2018 budget.

Agunbiade who made this known during her second Pre -Convocation Press conference held at the University on Tuesday noted that inspite of the lamentation by the government on the declining quality of education, they were also not ready to salvage the situation as inadequate funding remain a plaque to the sector.

According to the VC, “it is really disturbing that the very government that goes around shouting about the decline in education is doing less about the situation.”

He also condemned the exclusion of private universities as beneficiaries of TETFUND saying it is rather unfortunate.

Speaking on the forthcoming convocation which is scheduled to hold on Saturday November 18th at the University Campus, Agunbiade revealed that the University will be graduating 46 Students with about 8 percent of the graduands earning a first class.

On the recent achievements of the institution, the VC said some developmental mechanisms were employed to achieve value-added dividends on the administration of the University.

“Parents Consultative Forum is a platform which gets parents/Guardians involved in the affairs of their children/wards. It is a partnership for the exchange of ideas. Also the ‘Brain Trust’ which is a culture of celebrating excellence and creating avenue for healthy rivalry. In this case, exceptional abilities in academic performance are recognised as the initiative focuses on students with GPA of 4.5 and above at the end of each session. They are Invited by the Vice-Chancellor to a sumptuous dinner and a letter of commendation given to each of them.

“We can boast of a modern track, football and volley pitches as well as Lawn–Tennis court and several other in-door games facilties. We believe sporting events are critical to the physical and intellectual developments of the human person. Interestingly, Our students participated in the last Nigeria Private Universities Games (NPUGA) that held at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti and won several laurels.”

Similarly, Agunbiade said the maintenance of a beautiful landscape, neat and green campus environment with serene atmosphere for learning also contributes largely to pleasurable assimilation which has translated to the many success stories gotten from products of the institution.

On how well the Institution has been able to reach out to her host communities in terms of Corporate Social Responsibilities, the VC noted that McU had constructed a Community Hall for the Seriki Sotayo Community.

In his words, “the University has been impacting her host communities (numbering 14 villages initially) positively through enhanced medical services provided by the Health Centre.The number of people from outside the University registered permanently and receiving treatment at the Health Centre is over 8000 people made up of close to 3000 families to date.

“We have championed the restoration of power to this communities by the Federal Government deploying a mobile substation. McPherson University Campus got connected to the National Grid last year and has been enjoying uninterrupted supply of power since then. McU facilitated deployment of 300KVA Transformer to Seriki Sotayo Community ahead of their connection to the National Grid.”

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Chairman, Ceremonies Committee Dr. Kenneth Nwoko said the University was keeping to the tradition and commitment to quality education by holding consecutively her second convocation.

He said, “We are producing thorough, all round and God fearing graduates who are equipped with what they need to impact their societies.”

Joy Anyim