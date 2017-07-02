USCL to Build Urhobo House

History was again made recently when Urhobo Social Club inaugurated its new executive to pilot its affairs and enhance the social, economic development of the Urhobo community.

It was on that occasion that the Chairman of Davo Dani Microfinance Bank, Prince Austin-Enajomo Isire, took over from Chief Simeon Ohwofa, as the President of Urhobo foremost club, Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, over the weekend.

Isire, while announcing his programme for the club, as part of his contributions to the community, said a new club house to be called, Urhobo House, will soon be built. The club had earlier acquired a piece of land at Abijo GRA, Lekki, Lagos, as part of the ongoing effort to sustaining the Corporate Social Responsibility of the group and other individuals from the area to the Urhobo community, both at home and in the Diaspora.

Speaking after taking his oath of office, where eminent Urhobo sons and daughters, included Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General, Urhobo Progress Union worldwide; Olorogun Otega Emerhor, All Progressive Congress Chieftain and his wife, Rita and Chief Goodie Ibru,were gathered, Isire said, “We shall reach out to other Urhobo social groups to forge common fronts to promote development of Urhobo land.

We shall also reach out to other ethnic groups and traditional rulers of other ethnicities within the Niger Delta to work together as Nigeria grapples with looking for the way forward. United, like a bunch of broom, we can move mountains in our cooperative ventures, but alone, we are greatly diminished individually and collectively.”

Isire said “the challenges before us are daunting, but the resolve within us is humongous and we shall surely overcome.” He paid tribute to his predecessors, pledging that his executive will stand on their shoulders to reach greater heights.

Other members of the executive are: Chief Jacob Diedjomahor, first vice president; Dr. Isaac Feludu, second vice president; Mr. Francis Ewherido, general secretary; Mr. Clement Awhana, assistant general secretary; Mr. Francis Anidi, treasurer; Chief Emmanuel Ogbon, publicity secretary; Chief Bright Apinoko, Financial Secretary; Dr. David Isiavwe, Social secretary; Chief Jitobo Akanike, legal adviser; Mr. Diamond Okotete, welfare officer and Chief Wilson Okpubigho, sergeant-at-arms.