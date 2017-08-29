US Congressional Delegation Meets Bukola Saraki

Senator Christopher leads an eight-member US congressional delegation visit to Nigeria

The members of the US Congressional delegation are to meet with members of the National Assembly and religious and civil society leaders

An eight-member US congressional delegation has visited Senate President Bukola Saraki as part of its visit to assess the destruction caused by the Boko Haram terrorists as well as strengthen US Nigeria relations.

The delegation is led by Senator Christopher who is a member of the appropriations, foreign relations, judiciary, small business and entrepreneurship, and ethics committees.

The delegation also includes Sen. Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan); Sen. Michael Bennet (Democrat-Colorado); and Rep. Lisa Rochester (Democrat-Delaware).

The others are Rep Terri Sewell (Democrat-Alabama); Rep. Charlie Dent (Republican-Pennsylvania); Rep. Barbara Lee (Democrat-California); and Rep. Frederica Wilson (Democrat-Florida).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), citing a statement by the US Department of State reports that members of the US delegation will also meet with other members of the National Assembly, and religious and civil society leaders.

“Among the issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials will be the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the northeast of Nigeria,” the statement read.