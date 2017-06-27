Unpaid Salaries: Nasarawa govt refutes workers allegation

The Nasarawa state government has refuted the allegation by the organized labour that it owes workers’ salary. It claimed it had been paying its workers contrary to insinuations by the enemies of Governor Al Makura administration.

Commissioner of Finance, Hon Ayuba Aiyenajeh, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the Daily Times said the so called workers strike embarked by a section of the labour union is mischievous and an attempt to blackmail the government.

Ayienajeh maintained that Nasarawa state government has done a lot to uplift the wellbeing of the people despite the economic and social challenges facing the state

He also alleged that the political wing of the NLC held the state to ransom. The commissioner challenged any worker to prove that he has not been paid salary.

Idris Ahmed, Lokoja