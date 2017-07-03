Unlawful importation of firearms: AGF asks court not to release accused on bail

Three weeks after a five-man gang who allegedly imported 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority were arraigned before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on Monday told the court that it would not be healthy for the accused to be released into the society on bail.

Mr. K. A. Fagbemi, a prosecuting counsel from the office of the AGF, opposed the bail applications filed by the accused, noting that one of the five accused persons was still at large.

He argued that it was not even healthy for the court to release the other four on bail as their lives might be at risk.

“He’s still out there. He could be a risk to their lives. It’s one of the grounds that the defendants should not be granted bail for their own good,” Fagbemi said.

The accused – Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Matthew Okoye, said to be at large, and Salihu Danjuma – had been arraigned by the AGF on June 14 for allegedly importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority.

They were arraigned on eight counts before Justice Ayokunle Faji, who ordered that they should be remanded in the prison custody after they had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When the matter came up yesterday, the defence counsels, Yakubu Galadima, Godwin Okaka, Olumide Oyewole and Adamu Ibrahim – brought bail applications for their clients, promising that if they were released on bail they would not abscond but make themselves available for their trial.

Oyewole told the court that his client was ill and needed medical treatment, showing a medical report issued by the Isolo General Hospital.

But the federal government’s lawyer opposed them and urged the court to dismiss the bail applications.

Thereafter, Justice Faji adjourned till June 6, 2017 for ruling.

In the charges, the AGF said the accused brought 661 pump-action rifles into the country from Turkey through the Apapa Port in Lagos, using a 40-feet container, which they falsely claimed contained steel doors.

To facilitate the illegal importation, the accused allegedly forged a number of documents including a bill of lading, a Form M and a Pre-Arrival Assessment Report.

According to the prosecution, in order to evade payment of Customs duty, the accused allegedly forged a bill of lading issued at Istanbul on January 9, 2017, falsely claiming that it was issued at Shanghai, China.

In the forged bill of lading, they allegedly filled “steel door” as the content of the container instead of rifles.

They were also said to have allegedly offered a bribe of N400,000 to an official of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Federal Operative Unit to influence the said officer not to conduct a “hundred per cent search on the 40-feet container with number PONU 825914/3.”

The prosecution also alleged that the first accused, Hassan, corruptly gave N1m to government officials at the Apapa Port in order to prevent the search of the container by Customs officials.

In the last count, the Federal Government alleged that the defendants had between 2012 and 2016 illegally imported several double-barreled shotguns, pump-action rifles and single-barreled shotguns into the country through Lagos.

The eight counts pressed against them border on conspiracy, importation of prohibited firearms, forgery, uttering of forged documents, and bribery.

The offences were said to be contrary to sections 1(2)(c), 1(14) (a)(i) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.