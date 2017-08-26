UNIABUJA’s engineering courses gets full accreditation

Two engineering courses run by the University namely; Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering courses were on Thursday in Abuja given full accreditation by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

A press release which was signed by the university’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Malam Waziri Garba, quoted the Registrar of the Council, Engr. W. Kamila Maliki, as saying that the decision to accord the two courses full accreditation followed the visitation by COREN to the University’s undergraduate Engineering programme in April this year.

Malam Garba also stated that the effective date of the full accreditation status of the two courses which were hitherto on an interim accreditation was 20th April 2017 and valid for five years.

The COREN Registrar further warned the University in the letter dated 2nd August 2017 that there will be random visits to the University within the period of validity to check on the state of facilities adding that accreditation would be withdrawn if there was any evidence of failing standard.

He said “I therefore strongly advise for strict compliance with the recommendations highlighted”, Engr. Maliki said, stressing that this is “to ensure that the standards are not only maintained but improved upon.”

Recall that the two other courses of the Faculty of Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering had earlier, attained full accreditation status in 2016, thus making all the four Engineering courses in the University fully accredited.

Augustine Okezie, Abuja