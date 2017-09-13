Uneasy calm reigns in parts of Rivers after violence in Oyigbo

In the aftermath of the violence that erupted between two groups in Oyigbo, Oyigbo local government Area of Rivers State, various parts of Rivers State are now experiencing uneasy calm as residents go about their businesses in fear.

On Tuesday youths suspected to belong to the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Hausa community in the area clashed, leaving three persons dead and some shops burnt.

Although security operatives have succeeded in calming down the situation, as the police gave their safety assurances, fear of reprisal attack by the Hausa community who are reported to have lost the three persons abound.

Meanwhile security operatives have occupied parts of the area in Oyigbo particularly, especially the Timber Junction where the violence erupted on Tuesday. The police are keeping peace in the area, engaging commuters to stop and search subject .