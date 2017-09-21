UK to expand investments in Nigeria’s agric, infrastructure sectors

The new Deputy British High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils has stated that the United Kingdom (UK) is set to extend its support for the expansion and development of Nigeria’s Agribusiness, and infrastructure amongst other sectors.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, the commissioner said that “While traditionally we may have been more focused on oil and gas, now we are really looking to diversify and expand alongside the governments of Nigeria’s priority for diversification in Agribusiness, Health and Education services, Infrastructure and in manufacturing.

Beaufils also confirmed that there will be two road shows coming up, specifically for Agribusiness and infrastructure.

She said, “We have got a strong number of British business working here and our intention is certainly for that to go from strength to strength.”

The commissioner following the closing gong ceremony held at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday told financial journalist in Lagos that the United Kingdom is increasingly focusing on partnerships with the rest of the world and countries across Africa to strengthening our ties between UK businesses and Nigerian businesses”

She said, “we are supporting the government to put in place institutions that are necessary for a sustainable and inclusive growth.

“We will support wherever we can in the ease of doing business, foreign exchange issue and public finance management all in support of inclusive growth in Nigeria.”