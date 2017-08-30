UITH discharges patients after open heart surgeries

UITH discharges patients after open

Kehinde Akinpelu , Ilorin

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Ilorin Teaching

Hospital (UITH), Professor Abdulwaheed Olatinwo said the UITH would

before the end of this year make available a catlab towards boosting

the Open Heart Surgeries endeavours of the hospital.

Olatinwo identified incessant strike actions of some of the health

workers of the hospital as antithetical to growth and a hindrance to

effective healthcare delivery in Nigeria, noting that strike action

has become an obsolete style of resolving industrial disharmony in the

health sector of any nation the world over.

The UITH boss spoke yesterday in Ilorin the Kwara state capital when

three patients of the hospital were discharged after open heart

surgeries, involving corrections of malfunctioning valves and their

replacement.

The development was the third of its kind under the leadership of the

CMD. Besides, he was the pioneering hospital boss of the UITH to have

commenced the complex operations.

The operations were conducted by a team of surgeons from India with

the supports of some Cadio Thoracic surgeons of the UITH. Although the

cost of any of the operations was put at a sum of seven million Naira

the hospital merely collected a sum of one million from each of the

patients.

He said, “as workers of health sector, we need to look beyond the

issue of money while discharging our duties to the patients. In India

for instance, where majority of the human population are neither

Muslim nor Christian they have better passion for the job than many

of our colleagues here in Nigeria.

“We could have done these procedures some months ago but for the

recurring strikes of some category of our doctors. We should know that

God is watching us and He is the best rewarder of the diligent ones.

What is amazing in these Indians is the fact that they left for their

country on Friday and resumed work the next day, which was on

Saturday. If it had happened to us here do you think we would have

resumed duties when they did? ”

Olatinwo who disclosed how an Indian doctor had told him of his

capacity to carry out 40 complexes corrective operations of the heart

in a day, urged the UITH staff to emulate the kind gestures towards

making the hospital a model for its contemporaries.

He added, “Open Heart Surgeries have come to stay in this hospital.

Catlab will be ready very soon. We should not just imbibe the skills

of the Indian doctors but we should also emulate their comitments to

their paid duties. Despite all these, UITH is still a leading

hospital in the Open Heart Surgeries in Nigeria due to the mortality

rate of one in every 10 procedures.”

While congratulating the parents of the patients for the successes of

the surgeries, the hospital boss, thanked the task force consisting

of best hands in all the relevant fields as constituted by the

hospital’s management for doing a yeomans job, working as a team to

achieve the feats.

In his remarks, the leader of the task force Professor Timothy

Adedoyin said the ventricular defects of the hearts among others were

corrected without any mortality just as he lauded the Olatinwo led

management for subsidizing the costs of the operations in order to

save the lives of the patients.

For Adedoyin, team work among the surgeons, anaesthsists ,

pharmacists, nurses, and radiologists brought out the best option for

the procedures just as he recommended the same method for other

procedures in the nation’s hospitals.

Speaking on behalf of the other parents of the patients, Mr Krumale

said but for the assistance of the UITH, none of the parents who are

all civil servants would have been able to afford the costs of the

surgeries, especially by travelling abroad for same.

The overtly elated Krumale expressed more confidence in the skills of

Nigerian surgeons saving lives of Nigerians but with a caveat that “if

needed facilities are provided. ”

One of the patients, Matthew like other two was seen exhibiting better

and more promising energies with a declaration by Olatinwo that,

“these ones are now fit as a fiddle to compete with any of their

colleagues in any form of strenuous activities. “