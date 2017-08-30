UITH discharges patients after open heart surgeries

UITH discharges patients after open
Kehinde Akinpelu , Ilorin
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Ilorin Teaching
Hospital (UITH), Professor Abdulwaheed Olatinwo said the UITH would
before the end of this year make available a catlab towards boosting
the Open Heart Surgeries endeavours of the hospital.
Olatinwo identified incessant strike actions of some of the health
workers of the hospital as antithetical to growth and a hindrance to
effective healthcare delivery in Nigeria, noting that strike action
has become an obsolete style of resolving industrial disharmony in the
health sector of any nation the world over.
The UITH boss spoke yesterday in Ilorin the Kwara state capital when
three patients of the hospital were discharged after open heart
surgeries, involving corrections of malfunctioning valves and their
replacement.
The development was the third of its kind under the leadership of the
CMD. Besides, he was the pioneering hospital boss of the UITH to have
commenced the complex operations.
The operations were conducted by a team of surgeons from India with
the supports of some Cadio Thoracic surgeons of the UITH. Although the
cost of any of the operations was put at a sum of seven million Naira
the hospital merely collected a sum of one million from each of the
patients.
He said, “as workers of health sector, we need to look beyond the
issue of money while discharging our duties to the patients. In India
for instance, where majority of the human population are neither
Muslim nor Christian they have better passion for the job than many
of our colleagues here in Nigeria.
“We could have done these procedures some months ago but for the
recurring strikes of some category of our doctors. We should know that
God is watching us and He is the best rewarder of the diligent ones.
What is amazing in these Indians is the fact that they left for their
country on Friday and resumed work the next day, which was on
Saturday. If it had happened to us here do you think we would have
resumed duties when they did? ”
Olatinwo who disclosed how an Indian doctor had told him of his
capacity to carry out 40 complexes corrective operations of the heart
in a day, urged the UITH staff to emulate the kind gestures towards
making the hospital a model for its contemporaries.
He added, “Open Heart Surgeries have come to stay in this hospital.
Catlab will be ready very soon. We should not just imbibe the skills
of the Indian doctors but we should also emulate their comitments to
their paid duties. Despite all these, UITH is still a leading
hospital in the Open Heart Surgeries in Nigeria due to the mortality
rate of one in every 10 procedures.”
While congratulating the parents of the patients for the successes of
the surgeries, the hospital boss, thanked the task force consisting
of best hands in all the relevant fields as constituted by the
hospital’s management for doing a yeomans job, working as a team to
achieve the feats.
In his remarks, the leader of the task force Professor Timothy
Adedoyin said the ventricular defects of the hearts among others were
corrected without any mortality just as he lauded the Olatinwo led
management for subsidizing the costs of the operations in order to
save the lives of the patients.
For Adedoyin, team work among the surgeons, anaesthsists ,
pharmacists, nurses, and radiologists brought out the best option for
the procedures just as he recommended the same method for other
procedures in the nation’s hospitals.
Speaking on behalf of the other parents of the patients, Mr Krumale
said but for the assistance of the UITH, none of the parents who are
all civil servants would have been able to afford the costs of the
surgeries, especially by travelling abroad for same.
The overtly elated Krumale expressed more confidence in the skills of
Nigerian surgeons saving lives of Nigerians but with a caveat that “if
needed facilities are provided. ”
One of the patients, Matthew like other two was seen exhibiting better
and more promising energies with a declaration by Olatinwo that,
“these ones are now fit as a fiddle to compete with any of their
colleagues in any form of strenuous activities. “