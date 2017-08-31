UBTH gets new chief medical director

Dr. Darlington Ewean Obaseki has been appointed the Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH by the Federal Government.

The appointment which was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the appointment which is for a term of four years takes effect from August 17, 2017.

Until his appointment as substantive Chief Medical Director, he was the Acting Chief Medical Director and an Associate Professor in the department of Pathology, University of Benin.

Dr. Obaseki has also held various positions including Head Department of Pathology, Coordinator UBTH Cancer Registry, Assistant Secretary, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria UBTH, Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee,

Coordinator/Director, Cancer Registry, UBTH Special Adviser on Sports, School of Medicine University of Benin amongst others.

He is happily married with children.