Two persons feared killed in Delta communities’ resumed hostilities

No fewer than two persons were feared killed in the early hours of Monday at the renewed hostilities on Monday, in Unenurhie community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State when unspecified gunmen allegedly stormed the community and started shooting at random.

It was reliably gathered that the cause of the shooting by the gunmen may not be unconnected with the deepening crisis between Unenurhie and Uwhere communities in the recent times where scores of persons were reported to have been injured.

Victims of the early morning attack were said to have been hit by spray bullets, and before help could come their way, they were feared dead.

But the President-General of Unenurhie community, Edjereki Friday ,who confirmed the incident on telephone to journalists, said: “our neighbours have done what they intend doing as boasted” disclosing that the two persons were hit by unsuspecting by the spray bullets, while two others were being treated in a private hospital.

“As I speak to you the military/police have taken over the place to rescue my people, the attackers boasted before now that they will revenge and they have done it as they have boasted” he added.

Denying the allegation, the President General off Uwheru community, Chief Ogharivi also said: “The incident has nothing to do with Uwheru community as there is no pointer to the fact that gunmen are from Uwheru, we in the community will do everything possible to work with the police and fish out the culprits and bring them to book”.

But the State Police, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka when contacting confirmed the incident, saying that the hoodlums stormed the community in two saloon cars but “as we speak investigation into the incident is ongoing, we will not rest until the culprits are fetched out of their hiding place, and be prosecuted”

He said that though investigation was ongoing, but strong indications are that the incident is a mastermind of the spillover of the July clash between both communities.

Meanwhile, the police in Abraka community have arrested an admission seeker into the state owned University (DELSU) (name withheld) for allegedly plotting to rob, and kill her boyfriend for N500, 000.

The suspect as confirmed by the police at Abraka Police Division who did not want their names in the print said she applied for admission into the department of Mass Communication, and scored 66 in the just concluded computer based screening exercise into the University which was held from August 14-19 2017.

But the suspect was said to have arrived Abraka the host community of the university near a month earlier in preparation for the screening exercise when she met the victim (name withheld) who claimed to be computer programmer through her friend and they started dating.

Trouble was said to have started before she was arrested when the computer programmer smelt a rat of her actions to kill him after he was caught with another girl but the timely intervention of the police he called.