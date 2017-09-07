Two Kano State pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Two pilgrims from Kano State have died during the 2017 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, the State Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Thursday.

The Board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Nuhu Badamasi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Makkah that the deceased who were males, died in Makkah after performing their Hajj rites at the Ararat.

“The two pilgrims who lost their lives during this year’s Hajj died in Makkah after they performed the most significant Hajj rites, that is staying at the Arafat,” he said.

Badamasi said the deceased who were from Dala and Doguwa local government areas, had since been buried in Makkah in accordance with the Islamic rites.

On preparations for the the transportation of the state pilgrims back to Nigeria, Badamasi said the exercise would commence on Sept. 15.

He said most of the pilgrims had visited Madinah while the few that had not, were now preparing to go from Makkah.

“Almost all our pilgrims have visited Madinah with the exception of about 15 officials who are now preparing to visit the Holy city from where they will be transported back home,” the spokesman added.

NAN reports that no fewer than 5, 500 pilgrims from the state performed the Hajj. (NAN)