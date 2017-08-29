Twins cheat death from kerosene explosion in C’River

A twin in Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, Abasifreke and Abasikanke, narrowly escaped being burnt to death in a kerosene explosion in the area. Though, they sustained different decrees of burnt, Daily Times gathered that the twin were rushed to the nearby University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where they are currently yaking treatment.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the mother, who had no food to give the children, went across the road to buy kerosene and indomie to prepare food for her small boys (Abasifreke & Abasikanke) when the incident occurred.

“She got home emptied the kerosene from the bottle into the stove, by this time the hungry twin boys were all over her crying for food.

“Just one strike on the stick of match, explosion occurred and she couldn’t see her sons again… All she saw was fire running her twin boys covered in fire. She shouted for help with a view to saving the boys. Sadly, the twin was delivered prematurely at 7 months. Her neighbours and the crowd came to her rescue to stop the flames” an eyewitness who gave her name as Maltida Udo said.

However, investigations revealed that the kerosene was mixed with Petrol as it was said to be cheaper Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu said, “I had to carry the wailing highly devastated mother, some neighbours and the Two boys to the hospital and did the needful!”

She also warned those dealers who put petrol into kerosene because it is cheaper, since they want to make quick money and said “God is watching, the blood of the innocent people you kill daily will surely cry out to God. Your greed will consume you!”

Currently, the boys and their mother are in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where they are receiving treatment. The DG, a source hinted was taken that responsibility of shouldering the bills.