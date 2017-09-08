Twenty killed in Nigeria in suspected land dispute

At least Twenty people have been killed in an attack on a village in Nigeria’s central Plateau state.

Many others were wounded in the overnight raid on the village of Ancha, in the Bassa district.

Residents have accused herdsmen of being behind the raid as a reprisal for a killing last week.

Police have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Plateau state lies in Nigeria’s so-called Middle Belt, between the mainly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south.

There have been numerous ethnic and religious clashes in the region in recent years.