Turkish president congratulates Buhari on quick recovery, extends invite to 9th Summit of D8,

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his quick recovery.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential aide said the Turkish leader also exchanged Eid greetings with President Buhari.

According to Shehu, both leaders wished each other good health and success in their endeavours and extended their greetings and good wishes to the citizens of their friendly countries.

He added that the two leaders also discussed at length, the forthcoming 9th Summit of D8, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation at the end of October in Istanbul.

“Erdogan extended an invitation to President Buhari for his participation.

“President Buhari expressed his gratitude for the good wishes,’’ he added.

President Buhari has received similar felicitations from prominent personalities and leaders across the world following his return to Nigeria on Aug. 19 after a successful medical vacation in London. (NAN)