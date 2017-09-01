Troop kills deputy Boko Haram leader, 5 others

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that six key leaders of Boko Haram and several militants have been killed in an Artillery and Nigerian Air Force bombardment during an operation in the North East.

Among those killed were the alleged deputy Hisba leader of Boko Haram, Man Tahiru, and other top commanders of the insurgent group who also reportedly fell in the operation were identified as Abu Dujana, Man Chari, Malam Abu Sa’ad and Goni Bamanga.

Several members of the terror group were also killed in the operations conducted during the week in an intense effort to bring the eight years insurgency to an end.

The Director of Nigerian Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said in a statement that the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) carried out heavy artillery bombardments and air interdictions to hit targets believed to be hideouts of Boko Haram leaders.

The statement reads: “Based on information received about the location of some suspected top Boko Haram leaders, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force have been carrying out heavy artillery bombardments and air interdictions on registered targets that have killed a large number of Boko Haram terrorists, including some of the group’s key leaders.

“The Nigerian Army artillery using Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers has lobbed many rockets over the suspected location the terrorists’ leaders are hiding.”

According to the statement, “Video clips obtained on battle damage assessment showed a clear success of the exercise. More details of successes achieved will be made available as the operation continues.”