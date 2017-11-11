Traders bemoan series of arrests by NCS in Kano

Traders in Kano’s popular Kantin Kwari market have expressed concern over the series of arrests by the Nigerian Custom Service.

The textile market, has for long, been a major source of supplying textile material to other states in the country such as Yobe, Gombe, Maiduguri, Zamfara, Sokoto, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kogi, Lagos and as far as South East, South South and South Western States of Nigeria.

According to the marketers, the Custom service in recent time, has made business and life difficult for them as the importation of their goods into the state has become an issue. Also that the series of raid been carried out by the custom officials in the textile market is where goods Worth of millions are confiscated is a thing of concern.

Alhaji Gambo Dan Pass, who spoke to The Daily Times, revealed that the activities of the custom has also affected their business partners from outside the state. As the men of the customs service mounts up road blocks leading outside Kano and confiscate their items a development which he said has driven away lots of customers from patronising the state.

“We suspect some persons in some quarters of government are using the custom service to frustrate commercial activities in the state which at the end of the day will affect the whole region,” he said.

Most of the persons interviewed on the matter, bears one form of grudges or another against the custom service.

In his reaction, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna Kwaru, chairman, Caretaker Committee of the market, confirmed the development and said that his committee is compiling the information to make a case to the state’s Honorable commissioner of commerce for onward submission to the highest authorities for necessary actions and finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Yakubu Salisu, Kano