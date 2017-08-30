Total trains Nigeria Youths on enterpreneurship

Group Deputy General Manager of Total E & P, Gbade Bakare has enjoined Nigerian youths to remain focused and dedicate their times to realisation of bigger dreams.

The DGM made the call at the opening of a one-week entrepreneurship and skills acquisition for youth ( ESAY) programme sponsored by Total E & P in Abuja.

Bakare who is the DGM Administration at the Abuja office of Total said that the programme which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility is geared towards creating a society where the youths will not only be self-reliant but also see themselves as employers of labour rather than as employers.

Although the program being the second in the series since last year is without financial backups for the participants, Bakare said each participant received starter packs at the end of the programme to enable them set up their own businesses.

He advised them to ensure that they reaped diligently the rewards of the programme as packaged by Total E & P, and make it a turning point in their lives.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Toncia Energy Consulting and Professional Services Ltd, Mr G.A Chukwu stated that the programme included youths from the six Area Councils in Abuja who have the requisite qualifications of BSc or HND and have completed the National Youths Service Programme (NYSC).

Chukwu expressed satisfaction with the previous beneficiaries of the Programme, saying that there were lots of success stories.

He commended Total E & P for the gesture which is aimed at empowering Nigerian youths and reducing the rate of unemployment in the country as well as getting them involved in the contributing towards the growth of the country’s GDP.

Chukwu who added that Total intends to replicate the programme in all the 36 States of the Federation, however, urged State Governments and politicians to emulate the gesture as the Federal Government alone cannot provide all the jobs needed by the citizens mostly the youths.

Chris Emetoh