Tinubu calls for unity

ALL Progressives Congress national leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to declare support for the unity and genuine integration of all Nigerians under one flag, in one indivisible nation.

Tinubu made the call in his Eid-el-Fitri message to Nigerians, entitled “The Spirit, Strength of Our Diversity,” issued in Lagos.

He condemned the call for violence or issuing of quit notice by some Nigerians to fellow Nigerians, saying that the voices calling for secession and break-up are wrong and should not be followed.

“Voices calling for violence must be roundly condemned for it is wrong to incite brother to go against brother and neighbour to combat neighbour.

“However, in the spirit of understanding, we must listen to the genuine concerns of our fellow Nigerians.

“This is in order for us to make ourselves a stronger, more unified and prosperous nation built on a foundation of dialogue and collective purpose.

“We must join hands in order to bring progress. We must decide whether our diversity shall be our strength or our weakness. It is for us and no one else to determine, ” he said.

Tinubu, however, said that the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan point to the success of unity, not the failure of division.

He said the spirit of sacrifice, self discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, forgiveness and compassion inherent in the Ramadan Fast should remain with Muslim faithful to guide their day-to-day interactions and relationships with one another.

“’For all Muslim brothers and sisters and indeed for all Nigerians, may this be a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Fitri.

“The holy month of Ramadan has now passed, but we dare not allow the spirit and the true meaning behind the holy month also pass.

“ We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies. Ramadan is more than a month of fasting. We fast to strengthen our relationship and our appreciation of Allah.

“In this spirit also, we must face the travails that confront our nation; as people led by the spirit and strength of our diversity, togetherness and charity towards all.

“Let us move in this way, so that we may make of ourselves a better people and nation in which all people, Muslim and non-Muslim, may live in trust, peace and justice as Allah would have it be, ” Tinubu said.

CREDIT: NAN