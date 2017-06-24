Time To Enforce Laws Banning Smoking In Bars & Restaurants – Minister Of Health

Some people may think is a misplaced priority but the truth is, is not. The minister of health, Isaac Adewole, has written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Nigeria Police Force over the enforcement of the 2015 National Tobacco Control Act. Mr. Adewole requested for their collaboration in the enforcement of the law saying:

‘It has become imperative to strengthen our collaborative efforts and to urgently start implementing and enforcing the provisions of the NTC Act 2015 in order to protect and promote the health of the citizens’.

The National Tobacco Control Act that was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan stipulates that;

Prohibition of the sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below age 18. Ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks; cigarettes must be sold in packs of 20 sticks only. Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grammes. Ban of sale or offer for sale or distribution of tobacco or tobacco products through mail, internet, or other online devices. Prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues. Prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, and healthcare facility. Other prohibited for smoking include playgrounds, amusement parks, plazas, public parks, stadia, public transport, restaurants’ bar, and other public gathering spaces. Prosecution of owner or manager of any of the places listed above who permits, encourages or fails to stop smoking in the above listed places. Prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind. Compliance with specified standards for content as set out by Standards Organization of Nigeria.