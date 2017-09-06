Three siblings arrested for cultism, lesbianism

The Police in Anambra state have arrested three siblings in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State for their involvement in cultism and lesbianism.

The Commander, Anti- Cultism Unit of the Anambra State Command, Mr Christopher Bassey, said the trio, two females and one male were arrested with six others , said to be cultists.

He said Chinwendu Onyebukpo, aged 23 was arrested for being a lesbian, which she confessed to Onyebukpo said she was l lured into the dirty practice by her coach who she said had travelled out of the country.

She however pledged to have a change of mind if she was let off the hook by the Police. But she was not in the misdeamanor alone as his younger sister and brother Njideka and Chiemeka respectively were equallly arrestef for belonging to Junior Vikings Club (JVC) and Vipers.

The unit also arrested six others five boys and one girl who belonged to both JVC and Vipers. They are Chidinma Arinze, Ezedindu Chidubem, Chinedu Chikwuka, Chinedu Ikediaso, Nwabueze Ifechukwu, and Arinze Obinka.

Bassey, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said they have completed all the arrangements to arraign the suspects in the court very soon.

He lamented the high rate of teenagers being recruited into occultism and blamed it on the failure of parents to play their roles in their homes.

He also called on community and religious leaders to intensify campaigns against all forms of criminality, warning that taking to crime is not an option.

“There are a lot of things young people can do, if they do not go to school rather than taking the easy way out.

It is not compulsory that you must go to school. Pick a trade, hair-dressing, carpentry, sawing and a lot of others and make a living out of it,” he said.

He vowed that his unit in particular and police in general will not relent in hunting down cultists and criminals in the State.

Bassey therefore appealed to the members of the public to give them useful information since the criminal elements live among them.

“Landlords should give information of what their tenants are doing. These are proactive ways to checkmate these criminal elements,” Commander said.